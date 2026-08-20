The forest goes to war in Wildwood's new trailer

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Wildwood, the next film from Coraline and Paranorman animation company Laika Studios, has released its next major trailer. Focusing a lot more on the story, we get to know the world of Wildwood a lot better in the second trailer, with its factions and environments becoming a lot clearer.

If you're not aware, Wildwood follows a young girl called Prue, who ventures into a fantasy woodland world in order to rescue her younger brother. Kidnapped by a queen who wants to eliminate the woods entirely, Prue's brother is seen as a replacement for the queen's lost son. To get her brother back, Prue will have to venture through the Wildwood, make friends with unlikely allies, and throw herself into the budding war between the queen and the people wanting to keep the woods as they are.

As well as being Laika's latest movie, Wildwood is also its longest. Running in at 2 hours and 20 minutes, it's not only Laika's longest film, but is also now the record-holder for the title of longest-running stop-motion movie. It's a bit mind-boggling imagining how many stop-motion frames were needed for that amount of screentime, but we'll be able to see it for ourselves when Wildwood premieres on the 23rd of October.