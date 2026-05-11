The Flagrant 2 Foul from Victor Wembanyama that may have cost Spurs the NBA play-offs

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The Minnesota Timberwolves managed to tie the NBA West Conference semi-finals against San Antonio Spurs 2-2, and now the series will go to Games 5 and 6. The match ended 114-109 with Anthony Edwards scoring 36 points, but most experts agree that the match was changed following Victor Wembanyama's ejection, who committed a Flagrant 2 Foul, elbowing Naz Reid in the 2nd quarter, when the Timberwolves were leading 36-34. After two free throws, they were four ahead.

The French player, winner of the Best Defensive Player award, struck Reid with his elbow in the face, and after a video review, he was ejected from the match, as it was considered a Flagrant 2 foul, which means that it was considered an excessive and unnecessary contact above the neck.

The San Antonio Spurs still have home court advantage, so they will play at home Game 5 next Tuesday night, and if needed, the seventh game on May 17.

Elsewhere, Oklahoma City Thunder beat Los Angeles Lakers at home, 108-131, to be 3-0 in the series, while the New York Knicks thrashed the Philadelphia 76ers 144-114 to win the series 4-0. The other duel in the East will go to at least Game 5 as the Detroit Pistons lead 2-1 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.