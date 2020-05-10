The first Space Force trailer has landed

You may already know that the writer of The Office, Greg Daniels, has been working on a new series called Space Force, with Steve Carell in the leading role.

The series is set to premiere on Netflix on May 29, and just like The Office, Space Force is a workplace comedy series, where Steve Carell's character General Mark R. Naird is the leader of the brand new military branch "Space Force". As you can see in the trailer below, it seems as though Naird has been set up to fail. He seems like a goofy guy, and no one takes him seriously either.

Are you looking forward to some space comedy later this month?