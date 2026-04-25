The first season of Ted: The Animated Series has finished being recorded

The future is very bright for Seth MacFarlane's crude-talking teddy bear, as the second season of the live-action Ted prequel series just made its arrival and soon it will be followed by an animated alternative that serves as a sequel to the theatrical films.

Known as Ted: The Animated Series, this project has been in-development for a long while and will see the cast of the films returning to reprise their roles, including Mark Wahlberg as adult John Bennett. To this end, Wahlberg recently spoke up about the show and how production is progressing.

Speaking with The Playlist, Wahlberg added: "We already finished recording the first season. It's so funny. Ted has two kids. It's bad. We're like the worst parents in the history of the world. Very unapologetic. It's hardcore. You need hard funny."

It's unclear when Ted: The Animated Series will premiere but if the voice work is now complete, the debut should be edging closer. Some animation studios overlay voice work after the animation, whereas others commence animation work after voice lines are recorded, so the show could either be very close or still several months, perhaps even a year, away. We'll simply have to stay tuned to hear more.