Everspace 2

The first major update for Everspace 2 is landing April 28

It's set to continue the story, add new mission types, and new ship classes.

It has been revealed that Everspace 2 will soon receive its first major update since launching in early access this January. Releasing on April 28, the update is set to continue the story, and it will add new features such as new mission types and new ship classes.

A press release that we received details that the update will contain three main and three side missions which will take place in the second star system, Ceto. The new ship class, the Heavy-class Bomber, will reportedly have an ultimate ability that will enable users to unleash a powerful and explosive wave of destruction. The press release also details that a new ship class known as the Light-class Vanguard will launch in a post-update patch.

You can read more about the upcoming update here.

Everspace 2

