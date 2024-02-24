The first behind the scenes look at Terrifier 3 has been released

Art the Clown's bloody return to the big screen is drawing ever closer, as filming on Terrifier 3 has now started.

With production now in full swing, writer and directer Damien Leone has shared a behind the scenes look at the upcoming festive film. Posting on Instagram, he shared the following image of Art, along with the caption, "Are you ready for more"?

Damien Leone recently teased, "This one is going to pick up where part two left off, in the insane asylum, so, you're going to see what transpires there, what mayhem unfolds, because seeing how Art and Victoria ended up, is so insane, and seeing how they get out of that situation and what happens next is going to be really wild."

Terrifier 3 will slash its way into theatres on 25th October 2024.