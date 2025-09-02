The Fire Emblem: Awakening soundtrack is now available with Nintendo Music

HQ

Nintendo has certainly not slowed down the pace of additions to the Nintendo Music app, which continues to expand with new soundtracks every week. Recently, we've received the soundtracks for Pilowings, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Mario Kart 64, and now it's time for something new.

We're talking about the 2013 Nintendo 3DS hit Fire Emblem: Awakening, which we described in our review as having "wonderfully vibrant music that sets the mood perfectly". If you want to enjoy this mood in your headphones, the soundtrack is now available on Nintendo Music.