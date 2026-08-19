The final and full PC specs for The Blood of Dawnwalker have been revealed

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In just over two weeks, developer Rebel Wolves (which is made up of a collection of ex-The Witcher developers from CD Projekt Red) will be debuting its inaugural project, the ambitious action RPG title known as The Blood of Dawnwalker. With release set for September 3, now the studio has shared the full and final PC specs for the game, meaning you can now determine how your PC will be able to run the game.

The long and short of it is your PC should be able to run The Blood of Dawnwalker to some degree. The Low and even Medium specs are quite accessible by targeting older generations of CPUs and GPUs. The challenge starts to mount when you reach the High/Recommended specs and then, as expected, Ultra, as these two options will require more modern and powerful technology.

The main thing to note across the board is any PC player will need to put aside 60 GB of SSD space for the game, which isn't actually a massive amount when considering the size of some modern titles.

Still, for the full array of specs, check out the graphic below.