The final A Minecraft Movie trailer is about as strange as you would expect

Credit has to be given to Warner Bros. and Mojang because every time that we see a new trailer for A Minecraft Movie, we seem to be left in awe and a little shocked. The live-action take on the massively popular blocky world is set to debut in cinemas from April 4, and with that getting very, very close, a final trailer for the film has made its arrival and left us once again blown away.

In the trailer we get to learn a lot more about the plot including how it was Jack Black's Steve's fault for opening a portal to the Nether and letting the Pigmen into the overworld. But then things get weird as expected, and we see Jason Momoa speaking with a pink sheep, getting blown up by a Creeper, and fighting a chicken being ridden by a baby zombie in a boxing ring... Then to cap things off, Jennifer Coolidge hits a villager with her car in the real world, because why wouldn't that happen?

Take a look at the memorable, weird, hilarious, and odd A Minecraft Movie trailer below, if you dare...