The Fenomeno Roadster is the fastest roofless Lamborghini ever

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Lamborghini has finally, formally unveiled the new Fenomeno Roadster, a roofless V12 hybrid hypercar that officially becomes the fastest and most powerful open-top Lamborghini ever built.

The existing Fenomeno was already a wild animal, and the new roadster maintains the hybrid 6.5 litre V12 setup producing roughly 1065 horsepower, enough to to claim a 0-100 kilometres an hour in just 2.4 seconds. It also apparently can do 349 kilometres an hour, making it the fastest Lambo roadster ever built.

Production will be even more limited than the coupé. Just 15 examples are planned, each reportedly costing around €5 million, and unsurprisingly, every single one is already sold.

According to reports, buyers were personally selected by Lamborghini, with many already owning dozens of the brand's ultra-exclusive models.