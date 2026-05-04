The father of Xbox was invited to Microsoft HQ by Asha Sharma

HQ

Asha Sharma had barely taken office as the new head of Xbox when Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb called out to her and asked to speak with her. Several former Xbox figures also appeared and commented on her, but one Xbox figure who has kept a low profile and been quite critical of the brand is its creator, Seamus Blackley.

However, he left everything related to Xbox back in 2002 and now runs a popular Bluesky account about baking bread based on historical and archaeological principles. Now, though, he's been drawn into the spotlight since Asha Sharma invited him to Xbox headquarters, and he writes:

"Recently I had the amazing- and yet very bizarre- experience of going to Xbox HQ as a visitor. I had been invited by Asha, who is very cool it turns out, to have a hike and hang out a bit."

We don't know what this is all about, but a likely guess is that it's more connected to Xbox's 25th anniversary this fall rather than Sharma seeking business advice. Hopefully we'll find out more in the not-too-distant future, as Blackley also writes:

"I'll probably talk more about that another time."