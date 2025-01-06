The Fantastic Four return in Marvel Rivals trailer

HQ

The highly anticipated Season 1 of Marvel Rivals is just around the corner, with the release of a new trailer that teases the return of the Fantastic Four. Season 1, titled Eternal Night Falls, kicks off this Friday, and players will be able to unlock the legendary team of heroes. Alongside the Fantastic Four, players will also face off against a formidable villain, Dracula, who is wreaking havoc in New York.

The trailer sets the stage for a dark and dangerous adventure. As Doctor Strange finds himself trapped in the Entangled Astral Plane, the mystical world begins to unravel. Dracula, teaming up with Doctor Doom, causes the moon to shift its orbit, plunging the city into a state of eternal night. As the vampiric forces rise, it's up to the Fantastic Four and other Marvel icons to use their scientific prowess and magical abilities to save the world from an unstoppable darkness.

Will you join the fight to break the eternal night?