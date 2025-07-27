The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast react to *that* Sue Storm skin in Marvel Rivals

HQ

Marvel Rivals has never been a game to shy away from giving its characters - especially its female cast - revealing outfits. Many of them come directly from the comics, in fairness, and they often prove very popular with a certain portion of the fanbase.

Take Sue Storm's Malice, skin, for example, which sees her showcasing a lot of leg and cheek. An incredibly popular bundle, and one that recently YouTuber Loserfruit showed to The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

In the clip below, you can see Loserfruit going through the cosmetics of each character, showing them to their film counterparts. None of the cast seem to be big gamers, so it looks a bit like what I imagine me showing my parents Marvel Rivals would look like. Loserfruit saves the Malice skin for last, and it stuns Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach into silence.

"Thank you," says Vanessa Kirby, snapping her fingers. "This is my favourite bit of her as well. Watch out for the sequel. You better watch it."

<social>https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h45Sr1kafGU?t=281</social>

The video then quickly moves on to all the cast learning how to play their characters and getting stuck in with a bit of Marvel Rivals. Here's hoping for another video when Avengers: Doomsday comes out, seeing that massive cast in some sort of Marvel Rivals tournament.