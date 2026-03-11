The fancasts were true: Katherine Hahn will play Mother Gothel in the live-action Tangled movie

Katherine Hahn has officially confirmed she'll be playing the role of Mother Gothel in Disney's live-action Tangled remake. The actress has long been fancast as the villainous stepmother from the animated hit, ever since its remake was first announced.

Now, Disney has posted a new video on social media, confirming Hahn's involvement. The video is shot by Hahn herself, who is wearing a t-shirt with Mother Gothel plastered all over it, alongside the word "Mother." Hahn joins co-stars Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim, who will be playing Rapunzel and Flynn Rider respectively.

Delivering us a new take on the classic Rapunzel tale, Tangled was a sure-fire hit when it released back in 2011. It grossed almost $600 million at the worldwide box office at its release, and surely Disney is expecting a similar amount of cash flowing in when it releases the live-action version. We don't yet have a release date for the live-action Tangled movie, but with the cast forming up, here's hoping we get more information soon.