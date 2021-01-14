The Elder Scrolls Online's Gates of Oblivion reveal has been delayed to January 26

You're watching Advertisements

Bethesda and ZeniMax Online have announced that the reveal for The Elder Scrolls Online's next chapter has been delayed to avoid coinciding with Inauguration Day. Luckily, the delay is only a slight one, as the event has been moved from January 21 to January 26.

An update published on The Elder Scroll Online's website reads: "Due to Inauguration Day in the United States falling on Jan. 20, we are moving our Global Reveal Event for Gates of Oblivion from Thursday, Jan. 21 to Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 5PM EST/10PM GMT. Thank you for your support and we will see you soon! "

For those who are unaware, Gates of Oblivion is set to be the MMORPG's next year-long chapter, and it's setting is, of course, inspired by The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. You can check out its reveal trailer from The Game Awards above this story.

