The Elder Scrolls Online continues to grow even after nine years on the market and according to a recent presentation for the press, it has now reached over 22 million players. This means it has grown with over a million since July last year, which translates to an average of over 100,000 new gamers arriving in Tamriel each month.

We assume this number will grow a whole lot more going forward as the expansion Necrom arrives on June 5 for PC (June 20 for PlayStation and Xbox).

