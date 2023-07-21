Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      The Elder Scrolls Online

      The Elder Scrolls Online highlights this week's free Epic Games Store titles

      Joined by Murder by Numbers.

      HQ

      If you've been clamouring for a chance to jump into Bethesda's mega MMORPG, The Elder Scrolls Online, this week might be the perfect time to start. We say this because the title is headlining this week's free Epic Games Store additions.

      As for what parts of TESO you actually get as part of this edition, Bethesda states: "This version of ESO includes five of the game's classes (Warden, Sorcerer, Nightblade, Templar, and Dragonknight), 24 unique zones to explore, and access to PvP game modes such as the Battlegrounds and the Alliance War. Even better, pick up The Elder Scrolls Online free from the EGS, and you'll receive the Sigil of the Alliance War Back Bling in-game Fortnite item as a bonus reward."

      To add to this, Epic Games Store users can also look to grab puzzler Murder by Numbers as well, making for a quite a different set of titles to expand your PC game library with this weekend.

      Both games will be available to grab until Thursday, July 27, when the next batch of free titles debut.

      The Elder Scrolls Online

