The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online has over 18 million players

ZeniMax Online Studios Studio Director: "We're one of the most successful, virtual-world fantasy games - period."

You don't have to fear being alone when playing The Elder Scrolls Online. During yesterday's roundtable livestream with Microsoft and Bethesda, it was revealed by ZeniMax Online Studios Studio Director Matt Firor that the online Tamriel reached over 3 million "new residents" during 2020 alone. This means more than 18 million people have logging in to go on new adventures since the launch almost seven years ago:

"It's no secret that ESO stumbled when it launched in the beginning. But Robert [Robert A. Altman was the ZeniMax founder who passed away earlier this year] didn't lose faith in us. 'You guys are smart,' he said. 'It didn't go the way you wanted, so now you fix it.' And we did fix it, and some of you might not know how successful we've become. We're one of the most successful, virtual-world fantasy games - period. Over 18 million users logging in from all over the world, 3 million new residents of Tamriel in just 2020 alone."

The Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg also chipped in on this topic, and said that it's the "number one, multi-plat online roleplaying game in the world". Not too shabby after the very shaky start.

If you feel like trying it out, it is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is also included with Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft has clearly specified that it won't be removed from PlayStation formats despite the acquisition of ZeniMax.

