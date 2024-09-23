The Elder Scrolls Online has generated $15 million a month for over a decade

HQ

The Elder Scrolls Online was released just over ten years ago (spring 2014), and after a somewhat shaky premiere, the monthly fees were dropped in 2015, after which the game found its audience.

Since then, it has been booming and The Elder Scrolls Online today has a very large audience. Now, user Timur222 points out that UX designer Gary Boodhoo, via his LinkedIn, gives a pretty straightforward example of how popular the game actually is among users - and how important it is to Bethesda. Boodhoo lists that one of the things he has done at ZeniMax Online Studios is "working alongside Content and Business teams to drive $15M in monthly revenue for over 10 years".

The fact that the game is generating $15M per month is a good indication of why Bethesda continues to invest so heavily in it, despite many fans begging for The Elder Scrolls VI. It is simply an incredible profit machine, which of course is also appreciated by the players who keep on adventuring online and buying items for it.