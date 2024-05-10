The Elder Scrolls Online has earned over $2 billion

HQ

The Elder Scrolls Online is rarely touted as a successful live service title. That's something that Matt Firor head of Zenimax wants to change:

"I think that $2 billion figure just shows the commitment that the players have to the game," he said.

Zenimax recently announced that The Elder Scrolls Online has earned two billion USD. This includes everything that players have spent money on in the title. The game was released in 2014 and over ten years has earned this huge amount of money.

