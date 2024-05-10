English
The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online has earned over $2 billion

From subscription fees to microtransactions, players have been spending a lot on more Elder Scrolls.

The Elder Scrolls Online is rarely touted as a successful live service title. That's something that Matt Firor head of Zenimax wants to change:

"I think that $2 billion figure just shows the commitment that the players have to the game," he said.

Zenimax recently announced that The Elder Scrolls Online has earned two billion USD. This includes everything that players have spent money on in the title. The game was released in 2014 and over ten years has earned this huge amount of money.

Do you play The Elder Scrolls Online and what have you spent the most money on?

