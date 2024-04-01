The Elder Scrolls Online guide tells you how to survive Tamriel

HQ

Tamriel is by no means the harshest fantasy land I can think off the top of my head. I wouldn't want to be trapped in the Lake of Rot from Elden Ring from example, but then again I probably wouldn't last long in Skyrim, where wolves, bandits, and trolls can just show up and ruin your day.

Luckily, The Elder Scrolls: The Official Survival Guide to Tamriel is here to help you last more than five minutes in the fantasy land. Based on The Elder Scrolls Online, which lets you explore the far reaches of Morrowind and the sunny Summerset Isles and everything in between, this guide is packed with art, lore, and more.

It's also written by a charming Khajit explorer, so what more could you ask for? The book is a hardback cover, and it's important to note it's not actually trying to improve how you play The Elder Scrolls Online, as a lot of the survival tips on building shelters and dressing wounds aren't applicable.

But, if you want to prepare for a trip to Tamriel, you can check out the book here.