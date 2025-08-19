The Elder Scrolls Online: Feast of Shadows brings two new dungeons

HQ

New adventures await in The Elder Scrolls Online. With the Feast of Shadows expansion, two new dungeons are being added along with several smaller updates to the base game. Among other things, mounts can now swim. The update is available now for PC and Mac, and will arrive on consoles on September 3.

ZeniMax Online Studios says:

"The Feast of Shadows ties thematically to the Seasons of the Worm Cult saga — a continuation of the original story — with two new PvE dungeons, Black Gem Foundry and Naj-Caldeesh, located deep on the island of Solstice. Both dungeons introduce unique storylines, epic bosses, and in-game rewards, giving players a chance to face necromancers and shut down soul-stealing manufactories as things continue to build toward the world-changing, server-wide Writhing Wall Event, coming later this year."

Those interested in checking out all the updates can do so here, and below you'll find the official launch trailer.