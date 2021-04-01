The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced is coming to PS5 & Xbox Series this June

You're watching Advertisements

Developer Zenimax Online Studios and publisher Bethesda Softworks earlier announced that they are bringing The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced to the next-gen consoles on June 8, along with the latest Blackwood Chapter and Update 30.

Currently, PS5 and Xbox Series owners are playing this classic MMORPG via backward compatibility. However, with the Console Enhanced, ESO can run natively on the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. ESO: Console Enhanced will be available for all console players, and if you already own the game this will be a free upgrade for you.

As you might have expected, the Console Enhanced version will bring a series of improvements, including 60 FPS, increased draw distance, unlocked textures, updated antialiasing, improved reflections, improved ambient occlusion with screen space global illumination, improved shadows, improved depth of field, and improved loading times.

You can check the preview trailer below, or find more details here.

We were also promised to get more information soon, so stay tuned.