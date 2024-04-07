The Elder Scrolls Online celebrates its 10th anniversary

HQ

Believe or not, it has now been 10 years since The Elder Scrolls Online first launched. The game first released on PC and Mac in 2014 and later made its way to PS4 and Xbox One a year later in 2015. An optimised version for PS5 and Xbox Series then came out in 2021.

Over the last decade, The Elder Scrolls Online has received eight story chapters, with the latest named Gold Road planned to launch in June 2024. These chapters are Morrowind, Summerset, Elsweyr, Greymoor, Blackwood, High Isle, Necrom, and Gold Road.

The official Elder Scrolls Online Twitter/ X account celebrated the milestone with the below post: