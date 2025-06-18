The Dream King meets his match in The Sandman's second season

HQ

Netflix is soon set to conclude its The Sandman series, as following a decent initial season, the second has taken a long while to cook and then faced immense turbulence following The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman being at the centre of a large swarm of sexual assault allegations. Needless to say, Netflix is looking to tie the series up into a little bow faster than expected.

This will include covering around 70% of the rest of The Sandman story in as little as 12 episodes split across two main parts and then a final bonus outing, all of which arrive in July. With this in mind, a full trailer for Season 2 has landed, and in it we get to see how Tom Sturridge's Lord Morpheus/Dream deals with his biggest threats to date, and how the events will shake existence and the very nature of the Dreaming too.

Check out the trailer below ahead of Vol 1. Debuting on July 3 and Vol 2. On July 24.