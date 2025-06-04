The Sandman's second season to conclude with a special bonus episode

HQ

Following the controversy and allegations surrounding author Neil Gaiman, it's not a massive surprise that Netflix has decided to close the curtains on its The Sandman adaptation. This July, the show will end as part of its second and final season, and with that edging closer, we now know the episode titles and also the fact that there will be one final bonus episode at the end too.

The first volume of episodes will arrive on July 3, presenting six episodes that are known as:



Season of Mists



The Ruler of Hell



More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold



Brief Lives



The Song of Orpheus



Family Blood



The second volume follows on July 24, consisting of five episodes regarded as:



Time and Night



Fuel for the Fire



The Kindly Ones



Long Live the King



A Tale of Graceful Ends



Then to truly wrap things up in a neat little bow, we can expect the "bonus" episode to drop on July 31, with this known as Death: The High Cost of Living.

For anyone wondering just how soon Netflix is wrapping up The Sandman, the first episode of Season 2, Season of Mists, is the title of only the fourth volume in the 11-volume graphic novel series (discounting the additional spinoff and prequel). Essentially, while it took the streamer 11 episodes to cover the events of three volumes, now it intends to work through the rest of the seven volumes in as few as 12 episodes.

You can see the latest trailer for The Sandman below too.