The Dead Space remake is reportedly targeting a release in late 2022

After eight long years of silence, EA revealed during its EA Play event last month that the Dead Space series would be making a return. This next entry in the series was revealed to be a remake of the first title developed by Motive Studios, the team behind Star Wars: Squadrons. Whilst the reveal was an exciting one, EA left us completely in the dark when it came to when the game will be arriving, as there was no release date to accompany the game's short teaser.

With so little being teased, we speculated that it could be a few years until the remake saw a release, but GameBeat's Jeff Grub believes otherwise. According to Jeff's sources, the remake should release in 2022. He does, however, note that this is a difficult time for the gaming industry, and changes to release dates as of present are pretty common.

Jeff reached out to EA for a comment on these rumours, but they didn't confirm or deny what was being suggested. A spokesperson from EA said: "We haven't shared a release date for the game, and we don't have any comment based on the current rumor and speculation. But we're glad people are excited for the game!"