The Dark Pictures - Little Hope releasing this summer

Those of you who have followed the development of Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures Anthology project, which is set to consist of multiple shorter horror experiences with separate storyline (think of each game as a separate season of the TV series American Horror Story), have most likely been waiting patiently for the second game's official reveal.

The game was teased in the credits scene of the first "episode", The Dark Pictures - Man of Medan and now, more information has been shared along with a new teaser trailer and some screenshots that you can check out below.

The Dark Pictures - Little Hope follows four college students and their professor through various spooky hardships in the small town of Little Hope, a town in which something lurks in the fog. Little Hope is set to release this summer for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.