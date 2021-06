We finally have the release date for The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes following an announcement on the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! show. The horror sequel, and the continuation of this anthology series will in fact be arriving on October 22 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC.

You can check out the announcement trailer below, and if you would like to see our thoughts on the game, we recently had the chance to preview it a few weeks ago.