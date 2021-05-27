The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes game director talks about its cast that start in direct opposition to each other

You're watching Advertisements

Bandai Namco has recently shown off another deeper look at the next instalment into its horror series, The Dark Pictures Anthology, giving us a chance to learn more about the third tale, House of Ashes.

We just published a preview talking about a new wedge of gameplay that we've been privy to, which you can read here. But, on top of that, we also had the opportunity to speak with the game director, Will Doyle to get a little more information about the game, including how its clashing cast make for a Dark Pictures game unlike nothing before.

"That's a very interesting thing we are doing with House of Ashes," said Doyle. "Giving you playable characters who start off in sort of direct opposition with each other, like literally on other sides of the same conflict. That creates interesting adversarial challenges. You know the game is cooperative on the whole, but there are moments where you have these really tough dilemmas about what you are doing with your team, because they are actually pointing guns at each other."

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes doesn't currently have a release date, but it is slated to be arriving this year.