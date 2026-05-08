The creator of Fox McCloud prefers the movie version to the new game

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We've barely had time to recover from the fact that Nintendo announced Star Fox last night, a remake of Star Fox 64, and in doing so unveiled a new, slightly more realistic version of good old Fox McCloud (well, we've never actually seen a space fox before, but we think it's likely they'd look something like this).

As is to be expected when a beloved icon has been redesigned, the debate has been heated over whether Nintendo did a good or bad job. Now, someone who knows the character better than any of us has weighed in - namely Takaya Imamura. Imamura is the person who created McCloud and the rest of the crew for the Super Nintendo game, and while he does like the new version, he prefers the design from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. On X, he writes:

"Personally, I like the movie version better, but I also think this one is successful with its clear focus!"

June 25 marks the release date for Star Fox, exclusively on Switch 2. We assume the debate over McCloud's new look will continue indefinitely, but what do you think of the new look yourself?