The Coalition reveals everything you need to know about Gears of War: E-Day multiplayer

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There are only two months and one week left until the release of Gears of War: E-Day, which sees the series return to its somewhat darker and more violent past. We've got to see this stunning game on several occasions, but the focus has been on single-player.

Today, however, they've lifted the veil on the multiplayer mode, which is just as important a component, and showcased the new game mode, Horde Siege. Wave-based combat made its breakthrough with Gears of War 2, and now The Coalition is looking to have the Gears of War series once again set the bar and define the future of this style of gameplay.

What's new is that Horde Siege is played by twelve people, but not as a single large group, but divided into three squads of four fighters each. A longer article on the official website now presents the concept, which, to be honest, sounds really entertaining: each squad has its own objectives and war zones, but their paths eventually cross on the way to a shared finale:

"Horde Siege is our new 12-player evolution of the iconic Gears wave-based survival mode. For the first time ever, multiple squads fight together on all new maps set within the city of Kalona.

"Each squad deploys with their own mission, joining a battle in progress, crisscrossing with other squads and tackling emergent challenges before facing an intense final fight and extraction.

"The combination of three COG squads, larger Horde maps and a mix of mission types create a more dynamic PvE experience where threats, objectives, and opportunities are constantly shifting. The core objective of Horde Siege is still fundamentally Gears: survive the Locust, support your squad, and use every bit of firepower you can to come out on top."

It certainly sounds like something that will become very popular and will likely be copied by others in the future. But of course, there's also standard Versus mode, and the basic premise is stripped-down and free of gimmicks:

"All of our Versus modes are 4 v 4, designed around fair starts and balanced gameplay. All players begin each match with the same loadout weapons and equipment, keeping the focus on skill, teamwork and decision-making. There are no weapon mods in Versus, so every weapon and player starts on the same playing field."

We also have a really awesome video to share, which you can check out below.