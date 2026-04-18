The Boys showrunner responds to fears of a lacklustre finale

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The Boys finale isn't far away now, and as we venture through the fifth and final season, hopes are high that showrunner Eric Kripke can stick the landing for the satirical superhero show that's been on our minds since 2019.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kripke addressed shows that can be completely recontextualised by fans if their endings suck. "It's super hard to do a finale. Fans will retroactively judge the show based on how they feel about the finale. If we stiff it, they will definitely say, "Well, that show wasn't as good as we thought it was." And it's almost like you're trying to secure your legacy with these finales. And it's the first finale I've ever done, too — so it's not like I have any experience with it. So I'm mostly anxious and girding my loins," he explained.

Some fans took this to mean Kripke doesn't have much faith in his own finale. However, the showrunner then took to Twitter/X to explain further. "I make a rule never to respond but: you want a showrunner who's anxious & obsessing over every detail cause they want it to be great! A writer who is "I nailed that shit" confident is usually a bad writer," he wrote.

We won't know for sure whether The Boys will end with one of TV's best or worst finales. Considering recent discussions around other high-profile shows ending, it's safe to say there won't really be a middle ground here.