The Boys officially confirms when the series finale will air

Last week, we saw the reveal of The Boys' final season trailer. Season 5 of the hit superhero show is coming in just a month's time, but over the weekend, Amazon Prime Video showed us when exactly we'd be digging into each dose of compound V.

As we knew via the trailer, the first episode premieres on the 8th of April. It'll also be joined by the second episode's release, giving us a little bit of a binge-watch scenario until we then jump to weekly episode releases. If you know your dates well enough, you may already know when the series finale takes place, but just for anyone who doesn't want to count the weeks in their head, it'll drop on the 20th of May, 2026.

That'll be the day you want to close yourself off from social media until you've watched The Boys finale, probably, as spoilers will be abound. This won't be the end of The Boys universe on screen, of course, but it will tie up Butcher and Homelander's story in what we hope can be a satisfying conclusion.