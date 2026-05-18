The bourbon market is slowing down sharply, and Jim Beam is suspending production until 2027

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The past few years have been tough for many people, with the pandemic, inflation, war, and tariffs, and one industry that has been hit hard is American bourbon producers. Over the past few decades, bourbon has gained ground, becoming both a popular alternative to traditional whiskey and a sought-after ingredient in cocktails.

Now, however, the industry is facing serious problems, according to the Wall Street Journal. From its peak during the pandemic, sales have plummeted drastically, partly due to U.S. tariffs, but according to Omni, also due to waning interest in the product as cannabis use rises and medications like Ozempic contribute to a declining appetite for alcohol.

This has now resulted in a staggering 16 million barrels aging at the Kentucky-based bourbon giant Jim Beam. As a result, production has been completely halted since January, and this is expected to continue until 2027 and perhaps even longer. The company is currently owned by Japan's Suntory, and the long-established company, which was producing bourbon even before the American Civil War, could potentially be in jeopardy.

Given the current state of the world and with tariffs in place, it will likely be challenging to get Jim Beam sales back on track, and at present, there is no light at the end of the tunnel.