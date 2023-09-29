Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Disney Speedstorm
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      The Binding of Isaac: Repentance

      The Binding of Isaac is finally getting online co-op

      We've had local co-op for a while, but now we can play with a friend no matter the distance.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      The Binding of Isaac came out twelve years ago, if you're looking to feel a little older, but only now is it looking to add proper online co-op. A big update is coming to The Binding of Isaac soon, as revealed by the game's executive producer.

      Tyrone Rodriguez posted over on Twitter/X a screenshot of what a matchmaking screen looks like, confirming that online co-op is indeed coming. Rodriguez also stated that this is only coming to Repentance, so you'll need to own the DLC if you want to play with friends online.

      Still, it's interesting to see that even 12 years on, one of the most popular and influential roguelikes of all-time is getting significant updates.

      The Binding of Isaac: Repentance

      Related texts



      Loading next content