The Binding of Isaac is finally getting online co-op

The Binding of Isaac came out twelve years ago, if you're looking to feel a little older, but only now is it looking to add proper online co-op. A big update is coming to The Binding of Isaac soon, as revealed by the game's executive producer.

Tyrone Rodriguez posted over on Twitter/X a screenshot of what a matchmaking screen looks like, confirming that online co-op is indeed coming. Rodriguez also stated that this is only coming to Repentance, so you'll need to own the DLC if you want to play with friends online.

Still, it's interesting to see that even 12 years on, one of the most popular and influential roguelikes of all-time is getting significant updates.