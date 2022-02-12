The Bengals to win the Super Bowl... according to Madden NFL 22

HQ

The Super Bowl is almost upon us. After a lengthy season, it's almost time to dub the top NFL team again, and thanks to the recent championship games, we know that the premier, final game will be played between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

With that massive game taking place on Sunday, February 13 (the morning of February 14 for us in Europe), EA Sports has run a simulation of the match on Madden NFL 22 to predict who the victor and the next Super Bowl winner will be.

Revealed in a short video, it's revealed that the Bengals will be down 14-7 by the end of the first half, and that in the second half, they will fight back to make for an even game, before one final drive which will see the Bengals take the victory in the waning seconds, with the score being 24-21.

You can see the prediction video below to hear Marshawn Lynch tell the story of the upcoming Super Bowl for yourself.