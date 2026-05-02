The Beekeeper duo, Jason Statham and David Ayer, to reunite for another action flick

As of recent, a very common director-actor pairing has seen David Ayer and Jason Statham teaming up for an array of action flicks. It started with The Beekeeper and then soon moved onto A Working Man, and while fans are familiar with what to expect from these kinds of films, clearly there is a rather large audience for them, as now the pair will be teaming up once again.

As per Deadline, it's mentioned that Ayer and Statham will be colliding once more for John Doe, an action flick that sees Statham starring as the elusive hero, the Man With No Name, an individual with no recollection of his past who soon discovers he was highly trained for a mission that is still underway and which he is being hunted for.

The synopsis, as per Deadline, explains: Statham plays "a man with no memory, no past, and no name — and only one face he can't forget: Eliza. As fragments of his identity return, he discovers he was trained for a mission still in motion and is being hunted by the very people who sent him. With enemies closing in, John must choose between finishing what he started... or protecting the one thing that makes him feel human: love."

It's said that John Doe is being written by Ready Player One's Zak Penn and that the aim is for the film to begin production in September with Black Bear attached as the key production company. Black Bear most recently brought the world Statham's last flick, Shelter.

There's no word on a premiere date, but with hopes the movie will be filmed by the end of the year, a debut in late 2027 or onwards seems likely.