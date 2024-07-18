The Bear Season 4 gets a tentative release date

HQ

The Bear Season 3 finished airing last month and it's safe to say that there's a definite setup for a fourth season. We won't go into the details of the third season's ending here, but it leaves a lot to the imagination and has viewers clamouring for Season 4.

While there was some speculation that the series could return sooner than usual, thanks to some back-to-back filming, FX boss John Landgraf isn't quite sure we'll see it any sooner than usual.

"We couldn't bring it back sooner because of all of the film projects the actors are on right now," Landgraf told Variety. "They do have to go back for a chunk of production. And we actually haven't seen all the scripts yet. We've seen most of them, but not all of them."

Landgraf went onto say he's very proud of The Bear having the annual schedule that it does, and that his guess is "it'll come back the same time next year," meaning summer. So, there you have it. Summer 2025 is when we can likely expect The Bear Season 4.