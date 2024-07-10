Ebon Moss-Bachrach filmed 18 episodes of The Bear this year

HQ

Okay, so a little while back we found out that apparently there were plans to shoot both Season 3 and 4 of The Bear together. Then, another report stated that this wasn't the case, and the scripts hadn't come together in time.

Now, a star of the show has come forward with his version of events. Ebon Moss-Bachrach in speaking with Mr Porter said that they'd shot eighteen episodes this year, ten of which have been shown so far.

"We shot about 18 episodes," he said. "But everything shifts. In the past, what was one episode on the page has been split into two. I just lose myself in the messiness and chaos of it. I like getting taken by a wave that's bigger than you thought it was, tumbled around and spit out the other end."

Whether that means we won't have as long to wait for a fourth season remains to be seen, as there hasn't yet been an official word apart from us knowing the series has been renewed.

