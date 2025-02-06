The Bad Batch return in a new Star Wars novel that takes place before the show's final season

If you've been interested in going on more adventures with Clone Force 99 and have been a little disappointed that the squad of unique troopers have been left behind now that The Bad Batch has concluded its run on Disney+, if that's you we have some good news to share.

Star Wars has confirmed that a new book called Sanctuary is on its way, with this book chronicling the adventures of Clone Force 99 before the events of the final season. Specifically, we're told that the book will unpack events that happened during Season 2, and sees "Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, and Omega as they work with treasure hunter Phee Genoa on a plan to help rebuild their island refuge after the devastating tsunami seen in the episode "Pabu."

There is a much broader synopsis of the book that explains that it will unpack the events of a high-stakes auction that goes wrong, see the gang attempting to help a couple escape to safety, and also simply continue to exist and thrive while evading the Empire's gaze and the grasps of those who want to see them eliminated.

Star Wars: Sanctuary - A Bad Batch Novel will be debuting on August 5, and you can see the colourful cover art below.