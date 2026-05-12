The Audi R8 could come back in the future

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Despite some reporting that the Audi R8 could come back as early as next year, that has since been debunked, and there aren't currently new plans the continue the development on their iconic supercar.

But, that does not mean that the R8 couldn't return in the future. Speaking about the possibility of reviving the R8, Audi Sport boss Rolf Michl told Go Auto, that while possible, it hinges on a few key developments.

For one, it would need to be a plug-in hybrid rather than only equipped with a combustion engine, but more importantly, it would need to be a proper business case, not just something build to enhance brand value:

"In really challenging times - and we've talked about regulations, and very cost-intensive developments - every car has to be a business case. It wouldn't make sense just to calculate, let me say, a brand-levering effect ... you really have to see that intense spending has a valid chance to realize the specific earnings."

If it were to happen, it's very possible that it would be based on the Lamborghini Temerario, just like the original was based on the Gallardo.