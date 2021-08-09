The Ascent's latest patch adds ray tracing for PC Xbox Game Pass users

Neon Giant only just released The Ascent a few weeks ago, bringing the impressive cyberpunk world to players on Xbox consoles and PC players, but the small studio isn't wasting anytime in improving the game, as it has now launched a new update squashing a list of bugs, and adding ray tracing to the Windows Store version of the game.

This addition means that Xbox Game Pass for PC users will soon be able to play the game with ray tracing enabled, alike the Steam version, although the date for when this patch will arrive on the Windows Store edition and on Xbox consoles hasn't yet been revealed (it is out on Steam), we're simply told that it will be arriving "shortly."

In terms of the update itself, it mostly contains bug fixes and performance updates, and you can read it in its entirety here.

If you haven't already, be sure to read our review of The Ascent here, and check out the video review below.