The Ascent seems to be coming to PlayStation

Back in October, the official Twitter account for the sci-fi-RPG The Ascent replied to a gamer who wanted to know if the game was coming to PlayStation 5 as well, besides the already released PC and Xbox versions. It was all but confirmed that it was coming eventually as they replied:

"While we don't have anything to announce right now, we want you to know we hear you and the team are aware of the demand for a PS5 version. Keep an eye right here on our Twitter for updates!"

That's a long way of saying that it will come eventually. And now it seems to be close as Gematsu noted that it had been age-rated for PlayStation 4 and 5 in Taiwan. As the developer Neon Giant and the publisher Curve Digital surely isn't age-rating games that are not coming for fun, as the certification isn't free, we can be fairly sure that The Ascent is heading for PlayStation as well.

Hopefully, we can look forward to an announcement soon. Head over to our review to see what we thought of the PC and Xbox versions.