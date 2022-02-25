The Ascent is coming to PlayStation this March

HQ

Through a press release we received, developer Neon Giant and publisher Curve Digital have announced that they are bringing The Ascent, a cyberpunk action RPG, onto PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this March, on the 24th. For those who are interested, pre-orders are now open, and you will receive an exclusive RPEG 33 energy-type Rocket Launcher with a unique laser sight in the console's signature blue if you decide to pre-order it on PlayStation.

But that's not all. Alongside the announcement, it's been revealed that the new DLC: Cyber Warrior Pack is available on Steam now, priced at $4.99 / £3.99 / €4.99. Other than that, a free New Game+ mode has also been introduced to Steam players and you can already try it out now.

The Ascent was initially released on Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC in 2021. You can find it on Xbox Game Pass as well.

Watch the PlayStation announcement trailer below.