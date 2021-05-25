The Ascent has Sony veterans involved in the development

You're watching Advertisements

The Ascent looked really good right from when it was announced last year, and has since then just kept improving every time we've seen it. Now it turns out that the Swedish studio Neon Giant has actually got some assistance during the development from Wushu Studios, a developer founded by veterans from Sony and Evolution (Motorstorm, Driveclub).

This was announced on Twitter, where they also reveal another partner:

"We're delighted to share we've been working together with the auditory masters at @sweetjusticesnd on @AscentTheGame! The incredibly talented team at @NeonGiantGames

have cooked up something extremely special. We can't wait for everyone to play it!"

Sweet Justice Sound does, as the name implies, work with sound for games, movies and so on, and they actually had a sample of their work on The Ascent to share. Click here to get a preview of the Sweet Justice grenade - and turn up the volume.

...to sum it up, we are now even more hyped for The Ascent to launch on July 29 for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X (also included with Xbox Game Pass from day 1).