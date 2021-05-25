Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Ascent

The Ascent has Sony veterans involved in the development

The game will launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The Ascent looked really good right from when it was announced last year, and has since then just kept improving every time we've seen it. Now it turns out that the Swedish studio Neon Giant has actually got some assistance during the development from Wushu Studios, a developer founded by veterans from Sony and Evolution (Motorstorm, Driveclub).

This was announced on Twitter, where they also reveal another partner:

"We're delighted to share we've been working together with the auditory masters at @sweetjusticesnd on @AscentTheGame! The incredibly talented team at @NeonGiantGames
have cooked up something extremely special. We can't wait for everyone to play it!"

Sweet Justice Sound does, as the name implies, work with sound for games, movies and so on, and they actually had a sample of their work on The Ascent to share. Click here to get a preview of the Sweet Justice grenade - and turn up the volume.

...to sum it up, we are now even more hyped for The Ascent to launch on July 29 for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X (also included with Xbox Game Pass from day 1).

The Ascent

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy