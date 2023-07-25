The Amazing Spider-Man 2 comes to Disney+ in August

Due to Sony holding the rights to Spider-Man, a lot of Spider-Man movies are not on Disney+, or were not on the streamer for a long period of time. This has been steadily changing as of late, and different Spidey movies have come and left the platform in the past. This August will see this continuing.

As revealed by Disney+ on Twitt...X, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 will be coming to the streaming service on August 11, meaning you'll be able to catch the second and final solo outing of Andrew Garfield's web-slinger as part of your subscription.