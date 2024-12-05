The Agency has already been renewed by Paramount

Just a few days ago, Paramount+ expanded its line-up by beginning to air the Michael Fassbender-led espionage series, The Agency. The show has clearly already received a strong enough reception from fans, as now it is being reported that The Agency has already been picked up for a second season.

It's Variety who reports the news, claiming that the show managed to rake in over 5.1 million viewers around the world for its first episode alone, which is also apparently enough to make it Showtime's most-watched new series in history.

Considering that The Agency is debuting episodes on a weekly basis and will continue to do so for several weeks, we have plenty of action to look forward to before even starting to wonder about a second season. Still, it's pleasant to know that work will hopefully commence on getting more episodes ready a little earlier meaning the wait between the first two seasons should be a little shorter.