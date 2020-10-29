The Acsent looks really good in new video

You're watching Advertisements

One of the first games ever shown for Xbox Series X was the Swedish developer Neon Giant's upcoming The Ascent. It looked interesting from the start with hardcore sci-fi environments, where different factions try to fill the void of a collapsed mega-corporation. It can be played either alone or co-op with up to four players.

Now we've had an almost five minute long video where Neon Giant demonstrates more of what we can expect from it. It seems like it has plenty of fresh gameplay to offer, a well written narrative and also a really nice presentation.

It is also confirmed it won't make the launch as originally planned, but is instead being released next year for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Take a look above.