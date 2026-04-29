The 26th Comicon Napoli kicks off tomorrow, and Gamereactor will be an official international media partner this year

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Tomorrow, Thursday 30 April, sees the start of one of the biggest and most popular pop culture events on the European calendar. It's time for a new Comicon in the city of Naples, Italy. From this Thursday until next Sunday, 3 May.

The 26 Comicon Napoli is an established benchmark event where fans can meet their favourite stars from comics, film, television, music, video games, board games and, ultimately, everything that tickles that part of the brain that makes us so happy.

There will be panels featuring special guests from all over the world, such as John C. McGinley (Dr Perry Cox in the TV series Scrubs) and voice actresses Jane Perry (The X-Files, Returnal, Baldur's Gate III) and Kirsty Rider (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33).

In the manga section, this edition will be very special, as the highlight will be the panel with the director of Shonen Jump and editor of Dragon Ball, Kazuhiko Torishima. Makoto Yukimura, creator of Vinland Saga, will also give a talk at the event, as well as being the featured artist in an exhibition entitled 'Vinland Saga - The Way of the Warrior Without a Sword'.

And that's not to mention the many other artists from both within and outside Japan. The composer of the Like a Dragon games, Tomoyuki Tanaka; the actors from the series 'From Catalina Sandino Moreno and Scott McCord'; and Crystal Reed (Gotham), to name but a few.

There will also be areas dedicated to European and American comics, a zone focused on Korea, anime screenings, live tabletop role-playing shows and a major LARP called Neverland.

The event's programme is truly spectacular, and we recommend that, if you're in Naples these days, you don't miss the chance to pop along and have a look. And to say hello.

<h2>Gamereactor, International Media Partner of Comicon Napoli 26</h2

Gamereactor will be attending this edition as an official media partner. With a presence in over 20 countries and languages, the company will bring the festival's pop culture spirit to audiences in Italy and abroad. "Comicon is proud to announce this new collaboration with one of the leading international platforms dedicated to video games and pop culture."

Our special team is already in Naples, waiting for the event to kick off tomorrow. So, from tomorrow onwards, expect loads of video content, interviews, reports and shorts so you don't miss out on the magic of Comicon Napoli.